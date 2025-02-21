HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 21, 2025 10:44 IST

India Pakistan

IMAGE: Fans enjoy an India-Pakistan encounter. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is flush with passion, history, and high-stakes drama.

Across 135 ODIs, Pakistan holds the edge with 73 wins, while India has secured 56 victories, with 5 matches ending without a result.

However, with bilateral series on hold for years, their battles have been confined to ICC and ACC tournaments, making each encounter even more intense.

A look at fascinating numbers from this iconic rivalry.

 
INDIA VS PAKISTAN IN ODIS
Matches played: 134
India won: 56
Pakistan won: 73
No result: 5
Last result: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (2023)
Last five results: India won: 4; Pakistan won: 1

Results in recent matches

India Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar (2,526) and Inzamam-ul Haq (2,403) top the ODI run charts for India and Pakistan.

Among active players, Rohit Sharma (873) and Virat Kohli (678) lead for India, while Babar Azam has 218 for Pakistan.

India Pakistan

Wasim Akram (60) and Anil Kumble (54) lead the wicket charts in India-Pakistan ODIs.

Among active players, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have 12 each, while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi has 7.

India Pakistan

India Pakistan

 

Dubai has been a fortress for India, with 10 wins in 15 games across formats, including five victories in six ODIs.

India Pakistan

 

