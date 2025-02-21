HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Want To See Sachin Bat Again?

By HEMANT SHIVSARAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 21, 2025 06:12 IST

'Walking back onto the field feels like coming home.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara unveil the trophy. Photographs: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com
 

Sachin Tendulkar is set to roll back the years as he leads the India Masters in the inaugural International Masters League, which begins on Saturday, February 22, at the D Y Patil stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: From left,Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Shane Watson (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan (England)and Jonty Rhodes (South Africa).

Despite retiring from the game 11 years ago, Tendulkar's passion remains undiminished, and the thrill of stepping onto the field still feels as fresh as his debut 35 years ago.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: What's Sachin telling Jonty?

"Walking back onto the field feels like coming home. Cricket has given me everything, and the chance to reunite with old teammates and relive those moments is truly special. The excitement is the same as it was on my debut," Tendulkar told the media at the IML Captains' Day on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: A look at the International Masters League trophy.

Joining him at the event were Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Brian Lara (West Indies), Eoin Morgan (England), Shane Watson (Australia), and Jonty Rhodes (representing South Africa's Jacques Kallis).

The event also saw the unveiling of the IML's official trophy, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament featuring legendary names in cricket history.

HEMANT SHIVSARAN
