Want To See Sachin Bat Again?

'Walking back onto the field feels like coming home.'
Sachin Tendulkar is set to roll back the years as he leads the India Masters in the inaugural International Masters League, which begins on Saturday, February 22, at the D Y Patil stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.
Despite retiring from the game 11 years ago, Tendulkar's passion remains undiminished, and the thrill of stepping onto the field still feels as fresh as his debut 35 years ago.
"Walking back onto the field feels like coming home. Cricket has given me everything, and the chance to reunite with old teammates and relive those moments is truly special. The excitement is the same as it was on my debut," Tendulkar told the media at the IML Captains' Day on Wednesday.
Joining him at the event were Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Brian Lara (West Indies), Eoin Morgan (England), Shane Watson (Australia), and Jonty Rhodes (representing South Africa's Jacques Kallis).
The event also saw the unveiling of the IML's official trophy, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament featuring legendary names in cricket history.