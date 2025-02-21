How Rahul Helped Gill Reach Ton

IMAGE: K L Rahul played a supporting role, enabling Shubman Gill to flourish. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a tournament where every run is precious, K L Rahul once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the team's success.

During India's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, February 20, 2025, Rahul played a supporting role, enabling Shubman Gill to flourish.

Just as he selflessly sacrificed his fifty during the 2023 World Cup to allow Virat Kohli to reach a century, Rahul repeated the gesture, this time ensuring Gill achieved his milestone.

His composed 41 off 57 balls proved crucial, anchoring India's chase and forging an 87-run partnership with Gill that stabilised the innings after a wobble when Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly.

Amidst challenging conditions, Rahul expertly rotated the strike, absorbed pressure, and provided guidance to Gill as he neared his century.

With the game firmly in hand, Rahul gracefully took a backseat, once again prioritising the team's victory over personal accolades. While the Indian dressing room celebrated a clinical chase, Rahul's invaluable contribution didn't go unacknowledged.