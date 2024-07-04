News
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

By REDIFF CRIcKET
July 04, 2024 13:52 IST
Team India

Photograph and video: ANI/X

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi warmly welcomed the victorious Indian cricket team, hosting them for a celebratory breakfast at his official residence.

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg early in the morning and spent nearly two hours there, savouring a delicious breakfast.

During the encounter with Modi, the cricketers donned special jerseys with 'CHAMPIONS' boldly emblazoned on the front.

 

After the prime ministerial breakfast, the champions headed back to their hotel to continue their hectic schedule of celebrations in the national capital before flying to Mumbai for a victory parade and a felicitation at the Wankhede stadium.

 
