Home  » Cricket » BCCI extends chief selector Agarkar's tenure till 2026

BCCI extends chief selector Agarkar's tenure till 2026

August 21, 2025 13:01 IST

Ajit Agarkar

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar's contract as the chief selector was renewed before IPL 2025 taking into account Team India's successful showing during his tenure. Photograph: BCCI

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's contract has been extended for another year till June 2026, it was reported on Thursday.

Agarkar's contract as the chief selector was renewed before IPL 2025 taking into account Team India's successful showing during his tenure, according to a report in The Indian Express.

'Under his tenure the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026 and he had accepted the offer a few months back,' a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Agarkar, who took over as the chief selector in June 2023,

navigated a tricky transition period for Indian cricket including the Test retirements of great Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. In another major move, Shubman Gill took over as the Test captain, while Suryakumar Yadav was named the T20 captain.

 

India won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, while also making it to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup under his tenure.

The selection committee, also comprising of S S Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath, may see changes after the BCCI's annual general meeting in September. Sharath, who joined the senior committee in January 2023 after serving as junior selection chairman from September 2021, may be replaced as his four-year term ends in September.

