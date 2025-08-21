HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajinkya Rahane Quits As Mumbai Captain

Ajinkya Rahane Quits As Mumbai Captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: August 21, 2025 12:14 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane has quit as Mumbai captain for the upcoming domestic season, the veteran batter announced on Thursday.

Rahane said he will continue to play as a regular member of the Mumbai team.

The 37 year old, who has featured in 201 first class matches, believes it is the right time for 42-time

Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai to groom a new captain.

'Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role,' Rahane posted on X.

 

'I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Shreyas to replace Rohit as ODI captain for 2027 WC?
'Shreyas Must Speak To Agarkar And Find Out Why...'
Where Does Gill Fit In India's T20 Team?
'No Point Discussing Who Missed Out'
Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'
