Ajinkya Rahane Quits As Mumbai Captain

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane has quit as Mumbai captain for the upcoming domestic season, the veteran batter announced on Thursday.



Rahane said he will continue to play as a regular member of the Mumbai team.



The 37 year old, who has featured in 201 first class matches, believes it is the right time for 42-time

Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai to groom a new captain.'Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role,' Rahane posted on X.

'I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season.'