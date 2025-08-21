'Shreyas Must Speak To Agarkar And Find Out Why...'

'If a player who is not being selected after scoring so many runs in the IPL, then there is some other reason for his non-inclusion.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was not picked for the Asia Cup despite amassing 607 runs in 17 matches at an impressive strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer's omission from the Asia Cup squad has emerged as a major talking point.



Iyer was a strong contender to return to the Indian T20 team after nearly 20 months following his smashing performances with the bat in IPL 2025. Leading Punjab Kings, Iyer slammed 607 runs in 17 matches at an impressive strike rate of 175.07, but still failed to convince the selectors.



Agarkar defended the decision, saying his fellow Mumbaikar will have to wait for his chance despite a phenomenal year in white-ball cricket.



'With regards to Shreyas Iyer, who can he replace? It's not his fault nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15 and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance,' Agarkar told the media on Tuesday.



Agarkar's reasoning has some merit as Shreyas could only replace Tilak Varma in the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup. However, the left-hander cemented his place in the team with back to back unbeaten centuries against South Africa in November last year.

However, post the selection meeting, speculation arose about a possible rift between Agarkar and Iyer, with some suggesting personal differences influenced the decision.



'It sort of tells and sends a message to Shreyas Iyer that you aren't in our 20-man scheme of things because even if things do not work out, you aren't going to be in the team,' former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who worked with Shreyas at KKR, told JioHotstar.



'Either Riyan Parag will come or someone else. The big question here is whether they are looking at him from a T20 point of view. I always say this, selection, after a while, becomes about who you like a little more than the other. Maybe Shreyas Iyer isn't as liked as someone else is,' he added.



Rumours pointed out to Shreyas' alleged rift with Agarkar during the 2018 Ranji Trophy. It is claimed that Shreyas wanted to rest for one match during the season but then Mumbai Cricket Association chief selector Agarkar was not impressed which resulted in a tiff between the two. However, then head coach Vinayak Samant downplayed the issue saying it was sorted out immediately and the two were on cordial terms after that.



"I was the Mumbai coach when Shreyas was in the Mumbai team and Agarkar was the selector. Maybe he was not happy when Shreyas wanted to rest for one match but I spoke to him and cleared the matter, after that there was nothing. They were on cordial terms," Samant tells Rediff's Harish Kotian.



Samant, who has featured in 101 first class matches for Mumbai and Tripura, believes that Agarkar is a thorough professional when it comes to cricketing matters.



"I have also fought with Agarkar when I was the Mumbai coach, like for the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal, so these things happen but you don't carry it forward."



"Agarkar is not the person who will keep such small things in mind. He is a straightforward person, he must have taken the best decisions in interests of the Indian team."

"He has already said there was no place for Shreyas in the team for Asia Cup, but I don't think he can keep him out for long, he will surely come back for the next series."



Still, Samant believes Shreyas's exclusion for the Asia Cup may not be purely performance-based.

"If a player who is not being selected after scoring so many runs in the IPL, then there is some other reason for his non-inclusion. Maybe Shreyas has said something or done something which has not pleased the Board like it has happened with some players in the past, it could be anything, I am just guessing."

"Otherwise I don't see any reason why he was not picked after a good showing across formats in domestic cricket and IPL."



"The communication has to be clear, Shreyas must be told why he has not been picked. I would say he must himself speak to Agarkar and find out the reasons and the way forward."

"The only way forward for Shreyas now is to score runs and force his way back into the team. He must let his bat do the talking."



Robin Uthappa, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007, also believes the selectors must communicate with Shreyas.



'There are around 18 T20Is to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer who was integral in helping you win the CT seems strange.'

'But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his exclusion,' Uthappa tweeted.