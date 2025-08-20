Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'

'Just because I am not speaking it doesn't give anyone the power to take advantage of that.'

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma addressed the swirling rumours of a 'fake marriage'. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Almost a month after Yuzvendra Chahal addressed their divorce publicly, Dhanashree Verma has broken her silence, addressing the allegations of a 'fake marriage' and sharing her perspective on love and self-growth.

This comes nearly a month after Chahal opened up about their divorce in a conversation with Raj Shamani. After 18 months of living separately, the couple officially parted ways on March 20, 2025, with Chahal reportedly paying Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree addressed the personal nature of her life and the swirling rumours of a 'fake marriage'.

'There is a reason why we say 'personal life'. It has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi (You can't clap with one hand). Just because I am not speaking it doesn't give anyone the power to take advantage of that. It is not correct. I think it should not happen with anybody,' she said.

While she has her own side of the story, Dhanashree added she is currently focused on her career and may choose to share more in the future.

'If you want to achieve great things, you don't have to address it again and again. I do have a lot to speak about it, I have my side of my story, do I want to delve into that? No. Do I wish to delve into that? Maybe, in the future,' she explained.

While she did not go into the details behind their separation, she highlighted the fear, negativity, and doubts she and her family experienced as the couple decided to part ways. She also took a swipe at Chahal, who had previously shared some revelations about their divorce on Raj Shamani's podcast.

'Pata nahi kaun kal uth ke podcast pe aa jaye kya bol de. So much fear with that to start off with,' she said, laughing.

'Mujhe bhoot se nahi dar lagta. I am not scared of ghosts. I am not scared of dark. It's crazy, It's true. I am actually not scared of ghosts, darkness, heights, nothing. But podcasts.'

The conversation also touched on Dhanashree's perspective on love. She expressed that, like everyone else, she too wants love in life.

'I think we all want love in life. Like, who doesn't want to be loved? Yeah. We all do,' she said when asked about love, having seen its highs and lows.

'Somewhere, we all hope, we have that faith, and sometimes love is something that drives you also. Yeah, you know, self-love is necessary, because of course, self-love is number one.'

'You know, love yourself first, then find love.'