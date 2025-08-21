Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit as ODI captain for 2027 World Cup?

'What is certain is that the BCCI and team management envision Shreyas as captain at least until the 2027 ODI World Cup.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed considerable success as the captain in IPL, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title in 2024, and guiding Punjab Kings to a runners up finish in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

A day after he was shockingly left out of India's squad for the Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a surprise choice to become the next captain of the Indian ODI team.



Shreyas is being looked upon as a long-term option to lead India in ODIs till the 2027 World Cup, according to a report in Dainik Jagran on Thursday.



Shreyas has enjoyed considerable success as the captain in IPL, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title in 2024, and guiding Punjab Kings to a runners up finish in IPL 2025.



A source told the newspaper that the BCCI is likely to speak to both Rohit and Kohli after the Asia Cup and a lot will depend on what decisions they take regarding their ODI futures. If Rohit steps down from the role, then Shreyas could over take the captaincy for the three-match ODI series in Australia in October.

'Rohit's decision on his playing future will determine when Shreyas formally becomes the captain. What is certain is that the BCCI and team management envision Shreyas as captain at least until the 2027 ODI World Cup,' the report added.



Shubman Gill, despite his excellent batting record in ODIs, is unlikely to lead India in the 50-overs format because of the packed international schedule, which makes it difficult for him to play continuously across formats.



'Look, he (Gill) has just come back from drawing a five-match Test series 2–2. Initially, there was thought about appointing him captain across all three formats, but given the packed schedule, that is not practical. Playing all three formats as a player and managing all three formats as a captain are very different tasks,' the source further told Dainik Jagran.