Home  » Cricket » Aus batters learning to navigate Bumrah's spells

Aus batters learning to navigate Bumrah's spells

Source: ANI
December 29, 2024 22:46 IST

'He just bowls a relentless length, he attacks the stumps with that perpendicular angle with his action. And, yeah, he's tough to navigate'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne emphasised the difficulty batters face when starting their innings against Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: ICC/X

After the day's play, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne praised the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday for his outstanding performance throughout the Test series.

"Yeah, I mean, just Bumrah's bowling every game has been pretty good. He's relentless," Labuschagne told the reporters.

 

"He just bowls a relentless length, he attacks the stumps with that perpendicular angle with his action. And, yeah, he's tough to navigate," he said.

Labuschagne emphasised the difficulty batters face when starting their innings against Bumrah.

"Obviously, as a batter when you start your innings, it becomes difficult to start your innings," he noted.

"Finding a way to navigate that and navigate through his spells is important," he added.

Reflecting on how the team has adapted, Labuschagne added, "It's something that we've clearly gotten better at as the Test series has gone on. Yeah, I mean, he's been very good this series."

