Starc brushes off injury, ready for 20 overs

'If I need to bowl 20 tomorrow, I will bowl 20' : Mitchell Starc plays down fitness issues

IMAGE: Scott Boland had revealed that Mitchell Starc had suffered a niggle while bowling. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said that he is not bothered by his fitness concerns and is ready to bowl 20 overs of pace in his low 140 kmph speed if team wants him to on the final day of the fourth Test at Melbourne.

After day three of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, pacer Scott Boland had revealed that Starc had suffered a niggle while bowling. Starc delivered 25 wicketless overs, conceeding 86 runs at an economy rate of 3.40.

Speaking to ABC Sport after the match, Starc said, "We have got 98 overs tomorrow of cricket. We will see how that plays out. I am all good for second inning. It (his niggle) is not something that is bothering me. My pace is still up. I still bowl a spell after it."

"I am still in the low 140s, so I am not concerned. If I need to bowl 20 tomorrow, I will bowl 20," he added.