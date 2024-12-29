WTC race heats up: India's hopes hang by a thread

IMAGE: India and Australia are locked in an intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where every result could determine their fate. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa clinched their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in Centurion.

This victory keeps them atop the WTC standings with a commanding 66.67 PCT.

The battle for the second WTC Final spot is now heating up, with Australia (PCT 58.89) holding a slim lead over India (PCT 55.88). Both teams are locked in an intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where every result could determine their fate. For India, any more losses in the series could end their hopes of making the final.

New Zealand sits fourth on the table with a PCT of 48.21, while Sri Lanka remains in contention at fifth with a PCT of 45.45.

Qualification Scenarios:

If the Series Ends 1-1:

India can qualify if Sri Lanka wins one match against Australia and the other match ends in a draw.

If India Wins 2-1:

India secures their spot if Australia manages only one win in their series against Sri Lanka.

If the Series Ends 2-2:

India qualifies if Australia fails to win either match against Sri Lanka.

Australia has the advantage of three remaining matches after the Melbourne Test — one against India and two against Sri Lanka — while India has only one match left in the series.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series nears its conclusion, with both teams striving to avoid even the slightest misstep in their quest for a WTC Final berth.