HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WTC race heats up: India's hopes hang by a thread

WTC race heats up: India's hopes hang by a thread

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2024 20:03 IST

x

WTC

IMAGE: India and Australia are locked in an intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where every result could determine their fate. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa clinched their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in Centurion.

 

This victory keeps them atop the WTC standings with a commanding 66.67 PCT.

The battle for the second WTC Final spot is now heating up, with Australia (PCT 58.89) holding a slim lead over India (PCT 55.88). Both teams are locked in an intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where every result could determine their fate. For India, any more losses in the series could end their hopes of making the final.

New Zealand sits fourth on the table with a PCT of 48.21, while Sri Lanka remains in contention at fifth with a PCT of 45.45.

Qualification Scenarios:

If the Series Ends 1-1:

India can qualify if Sri Lanka wins one match against Australia and the other match ends in a draw.

If India Wins 2-1:

India secures their spot if Australia manages only one win in their series against Sri Lanka.

If the Series Ends 2-2:

India qualifies if Australia fails to win either match against Sri Lanka.

Australia has the advantage of three remaining matches after the Melbourne Test — one against India and two against Sri Lanka — while India has only one match left in the series.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series nears its conclusion, with both teams striving to avoid even the slightest misstep in their quest for a WTC Final berth.

WTC table

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

South Africa are WTC finalists!
South Africa are WTC finalists!
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
Starc brushes off injury, ready for 20 overs
Starc brushes off injury, ready for 20 overs
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Boost Your Vitamin B12 Intake

webstory image 2

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 3

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

VIDEOS

'Asthi Visarjan' of Manmohan Singh performed at Yamuna Ghat3:42

'Asthi Visarjan' of Manmohan Singh performed at Yamuna Ghat

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges6:26

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra0:52

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD