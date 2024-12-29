Difficult to win now: Gavaskar on Aus's 333-run lead

India missed opportunity, tough task to win Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Australia's number 8, 10, and 11 batters consumed nearly 35 overs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels India have missed an opportunity by allowing Australia's lower order to add valuable runs, making it difficult for the visitors to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia, who were struggling at 156 for 8, finished the fourth day at 228 for 9, taking their lead to 333 and setting up an intriguing final day.

"I think it was a missed opportunity because till tea time certainly it was India's day, and after tea time, (Pat) Cummins, (Nathan) Lyon, and (Scott) Boland really frustrated the Indian bowlers. At the end of the day, having got a lead of 333, it does make it a little difficult for India to win this game," Gavaskar told India Today.

Australia's number 8, 10, and 11 batters consumed nearly 35 overs, with Cummins (41 off 90 balls), Lyon (41 off 54 balls), and Boland (10 off 65 balls) contributing to the team's second-innings total.

"...even if half of those runs were saved and Australia had been dismissed for 60 runs less, then we're talking about chasing 260-270. Plus, we would have started to bat at the end of the play today, maybe we would have batted for an hour and got maybe 30-40 for hopefully no loss," Gavaskar continued.

"...we just have to concentrate and hope that the last wicket India takes very quickly because I don't think Australia is now going to declare so soon. Right now, they would want to make sure that they bat India out of the game. If they bat India out of the game, then they can put attacking fielders to try and win the game."

Asked if India can still win, Gavaskar said: "If you go back to what happened in 2021, we chased down 329 on the last day at the Gabba. So it's possible, we've got to get off to a flying start, we get off to a start like Virender Sehwag did then... the start is going to be very crucial."

Gavaskar emphasised that India shouldn't focus too far ahead on the target and should plan the chase according to the hours. He added that skipper Rohit Sharma's role in providing a solid start will be key.

"This is such a situation where he can actually give the team a fabulous start, just like Sehwag did in that chase in 2008 against England when India chased down 387. He made it easy for the Indian batters. So clearly, I think a good start like I said would be absolutely a godsend."