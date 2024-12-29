Gavaskar explains his 'stupid' comment on Pant

'When I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot; I had no problems with that first shot which (he) played and missed. The reason I got upset was that ego took over for the next ball'

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar tore into Rishabh Pant's recklessness. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment with Rishabh Pant's dismissal, labeling it a 'stupid' shot driven by ego.

He explained that he was upset because Pant's ego seemed to have taken over.

"When I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot; I had no problems with that first shot which (he) played and missed. The reason I got upset was that ego took over for the next ball," Gavaskar told ABC Sport.

"I've just been hit in the midriff for attempting a similar shot. I'm going to show the bowler who's the boss. Test cricket is not easy. When he got out, they've got two fielders there in the deep, and this is a big ground. It's not easy to hit the sixes. You've got the fielders in the catching position over there, deep square leg and a deep fine leg. But he got caught at third man with the edge."

Gavaskar said he has seen Pant play some great innings and that taking such a risk at that stage was unnecessary.

"I've seen him play some fabulous innings. But here in Australia, I get the impression that he thinks that's the only way he's going to score runs. Here he's stepping down the pitch and lofting the ball and getting a boundary. That's not the way he scored runs in the past. He has played those shots which have been outrageously good," Gavaskar said.

"I've seen him play the cover drive along the ground very well, the square pull shot he plays so well, the flick off the pads, everything he's got. So, therefore, to try and take a little bit of a risk at that stage was a little too much."



Bumrah: A Rare Breed

Once again, it was Jasprit Bumrah (4/53 in 17 overs) who stunned the hosts with a dream spell, and Gavaskar described him as a "rare breed".

"I think fast bowling is probably the most difficult of cricketing arts, and to be able to do that and bowl so many overs right throughout the series just tells you how dedicated he is to Indian cricket. So just the fact that he's a very genial fast bowler, I mean that's a rare breed," Gavaskar said.

"There is no support for him, so the poor chap has to shoulder the burden. Siraj bowled well today, but otherwise, he's literally fighting a lone battle with the ball for India."