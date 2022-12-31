News
Hardik meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of SL series

Last updated on: December 31, 2022 19:59 IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday

IMAGE: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

India's T20I skipper Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday on New Year's eve ahead of Sri Lanka's Tour to India starting on January 3.

All-rounder and captain for the Sri Lanka T20Is, Hardik was accompanied by his brother Krunal Pandya.

 

"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," tweeted Hardik.

The 29-year-old Hardik will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The Hardik-led side features fresh faces with seniors in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not part of the T20I format and it is likely that Rohit Sharma may not be picked again keeping the 2024 World Cup in mind.

Hardik was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played in the second week of January. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs.

 

