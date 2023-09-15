News
Asia Cup: Team for the future: Irfan

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2023 12:06 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up a final clash with India. Photograph: SLC/X

Following Sri Lanka’s win over Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Lankan side, calling it a team for the future.

Charith Asalanka hammered an unbeaten 49 off 47 to guide Lanka to thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan and seal a final date with India. The two sides will face off at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in the Asia Cup final.

 

Lauding Sri Lanka’s win over the strong Pakistan side, former Indian cricketer Pathan tweeted on X, “Sri Lanka in the last couple of games have played exceedingly well. They have pure batters who can bowl. Long batting lineup. Team for the future for sure. #srilankacricket.”

Many pegged this Asia Cup as an India vs Pakistan final. But Sri Lanka once again proved that they’re not a side to be written off. After winning the Asia Cup last year, Lanka enjoyed a strong run in the ongoing edition. The Dasun Shanak-led side remained unbeaten in the group stage and lost only to India in the Super 4 stage.

REDIFF CRICKET
