Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. Photograph: ICC/X

Sri Lanka received a major injury blow ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final as spinner Maheesh Theekshana is struggling with his right hamstring.

Sri Lanka was already attempting to fill the void left due to the absence of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. Theekshana could be the latest addition to the injury list after straining his right hamstring while fielding during the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Thursday.

The spinner, who left the field multiple times during Sri Lanka's bowling innings, will undergo scans tomorrow to assess his condition, according to the ICC.

Theekshana took the new ball, leading the spin attack for Sri Lanka, conceding just 14 runs in his first five overs. He returned to bowl in the 28th over and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz just before the rain interrupted play again. He visibly appeared to be suffering from discomfort when he returned for another spell in the 35th over, suggesting a hamstring strain. While he managed to bowl three more overs, Theekshana walked off the field with support at the start of the 39th over and did not return.

The spinner is a key part of Sri Lanka's ODI setup. With 31 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.45, he is their highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023.

Theekshana will undoubtedly be a crucial member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit after suffering a potentially major injury. Teams are required to submit their final squads for the tournament by September 28.