The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan

The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2023 09:27 IST
Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Charith Asalanka's heroic innings secured Sri Lanka's place in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Photograph: ICC/X

After their thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka praised batsman Charith Asalanka for his match-winning performance and expressed his delight at reaching consecutive finals.

 

Charith Asalanka's heroic innings secured Sri Lanka's place in the Asia Cup 2023 final, as they nervously chased down Pakistan's target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

"We had control of the game, but we should have seen it through to the end. We allowed Pakistan to make a comeback, but Charith kept his composure. Before our batting innings, we had discussions with the coaching staff about the mistakes we made in the India game. We were determined not to lose early wickets in the first 10 overs today. Kusal and Sadeera are currently the best players against spin, and Charith's performance was outstanding. He displayed the qualities of a great player. It's a special feeling to reach back-to-back finals. Thanks to the incredible crowd for their support," Shanaka stated during the post-match presentation.

REDIFF CRICKET
