Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Dhanashree Verma is an active presence on social media.

Dhanashree recently introduced her 'real spice gang' to her Instagram followers. Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal appears in three of the four pictures.

Yuzi had an impressive start to his county championship journey with Kent, taking three wickets against Nottinghamshire.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner was intriguingly not picked by the national selectors for Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023.

'Always so proud of you. You are our legend'. Dhanashree [posted on Instagram, adding, 'Let's create some more magic'.