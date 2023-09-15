News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Let's create some more magic'

'Let's create some more magic'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2023 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhanashree Verma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Dhanashree Verma is an active presence on social media.

Dhanashree recently introduced her 'real spice gang' to her Instagram followers. Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal appears in three of the four pictures.

 

Dhanashree Verma

Yuzi had an impressive start to his county championship journey with Kent, taking three wickets against Nottinghamshire.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner was intriguingly not picked by the national selectors for Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023.

Dhanashree Verma

'Always so proud of you. You are our legend'. Dhanashree [posted on Instagram, adding, 'Let's create some more magic'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan
The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan
Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role
Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role
Injured Shaw set to miss majority of domestic season
Injured Shaw set to miss majority of domestic season
What Did Dada And Didi Discuss?
What Did Dada And Didi Discuss?
Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case
Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case
Kaala Review
Kaala Review
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?
Could Pranati Look Any Cuter?

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC

Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC

'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'

'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances