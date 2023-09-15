News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'They played better than us': Pak skipper on loss vs SL

'They played better than us': Pak skipper on loss vs SL

September 15, 2023 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Our bowling and fielding weren't up to par, which contributed to our loss'

Sri Lanka

Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, acknowledged that Sri Lanka outperformed his team, narrowly denying them a spot in the Asia Cup final.

Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, delivered a thrilling final over by claiming two crucial wickets and conceding just four runs. Unfortunately, Zaman Khan couldn't defend the nine runs needed in the last over, allowing Charith Asalanka to secure victory for Sri Lanka.

 

Reflecting on the game, Babar Azam discussed the decision to exclude the in-form bowler Iftikhar Ahmed from the attack and identified the areas where Pakistan fell short, ultimately leading to their defeat.

"In the end, we opted to rely on our best bowlers, which is why I chose Shaheen for the final over. We had faith in Zaman Khan to handle the pressure in that crucial moment. Sri Lanka displayed exceptional cricket and deserved the win. Our bowling and fielding weren't up to par, which contributed to our loss. We struggled to take wickets in the middle overs, and that partnership between Mendis and Samarawickrama proved costly. While we began and ended well, our performance in the middle overs let us down," Babar Azam commented following the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC
Indian origin Maharaj aims for special showing at WC
Asia Cup: Who is Zaman Khan?
Asia Cup: Who is Zaman Khan?
'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'
'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'
Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!
Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!
Will Kesard Onji Dina Be Olympic Sport?
Will Kesard Onji Dina Be Olympic Sport?
Manipur: How The Law Can Help
Manipur: How The Law Can Help
INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP
INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

PIX: SL edge Pakistan, to meet India in Asia Cup final

PIX: SL edge Pakistan, to meet India in Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role

Sri Lanka hero Asalanka cherishes finisher's role

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances