Kuldeep's comeback story: How he found his aggressive rhythm

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav said that since his comeback from injury, he has changed his bowling style. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he has made significant changes to his bowling style since returning from injury, adopting a more aggressive approach that has enhanced his rhythm.

India's bowling unit played a crucial role in ending Sri Lanka's impressive 13-match ODI unbeaten streak, securing their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a game to spare. The match saw Sri Lanka bowled out for just 172 in pursuit of a modest target at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Kuldeep Yadav, who delivered a match-winning four-wicket haul, offered valuable insights into his evolving bowling technique following his recovery from a knee injury sustained during the 2021 IPL, which sidelined him for several months.

Kuldeep described how his approach had changed during his recovery period, stating, "When I was injured, our physio emphasized the need to minimize strain on my knee. Initially, I wasn't sure how to do that. However, over the course of two to three months, I gradually began my run-up faster and refrained from altering my angle."

He continued, "Gradually, I started focusing on bowling straighter, which felt more comfortable for me. I've become more aggressive, and my rhythm has improved. It didn't come naturally; it took about 5-6 months. At times during the IPL, I struggled with rhythm and my footwork, so it was a challenging process."

Kuldeep discussed the difficulties he encountered during his recovery, the adjustments he made to his approach, and his strategies for bowling to both left-handed and right-handed batsmen.

He explained, "After 6-7 months, I regained my proper rhythm, and now I find it easier to bowl. We always stress the importance of length, and the more a spinner bowls, the more experience they gain. I don't focus too much on taking wickets now; I think more about getting my length right. I concentrate on delivering good-length balls, whether it's to a left-hander or a right-hander. Line also plays a significant role. In white-ball formats, giving the batsman room to free their arms makes it easier for them to bat."

Kuldeep Yadav also revealed his game plan when facing left-handed or right-handed batsmen, stating, "I always aim to pin the batsman down, targeting the stumps regardless of their handedness. The goal is to keep them confined to the crease and prevent them from freeing their arms. Allowing them room to connect their shots makes it easier for them to bat."

Furthermore, he offered his perspective on the role of off-spinners within the team and whether there is a necessity for an off-spinner.

Kuldeep remarked, "I don't consider myself an off-spinner; I see myself as a traditional leg-spinner who bowls with his left hand. I possess variations and a googly as well. Therefore, I don't believe there is a need for an off-spinner. If the team's combination is functioning well, you don't need to field 3-4 spinners. If you have two high-quality spinners, that should suffice."

Kuldeep Yadav currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the Asia Cup with nine wickets, including a remarkable five-wicket haul against Pakistan.