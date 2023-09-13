News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...

Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 13, 2023 07:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

 

During the thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 encounter between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12, cricket fans were treated to a display of endearing camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The memorable moment unfolded in the 26th over of Sri Lanka's chase when Rohit Sharma, stationed at slip, executed a stunning catch to dismiss Sri Lankan Skipper Dasun Shanaka off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Jadeja's delivery, pitched temptingly outside the off-stump, enticed Shanaka into an ill-fated drive, resulting in an edge. Rohit dove to his right to take a superb catch and send back Shanaka.

Virat Kohli

Kohli, quick to recognise Rohit's brilliance, charged towards the captain with infectious enthusiasm, embracing him passionately to celebrate the crucial wicket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Lanka's downfall
Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Lanka's downfall
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Ever Studied At A Seasonal School?
Ever Studied At A Seasonal School?
Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Lanka's downfall
Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Lanka's downfall
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell

Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances