Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...

During the thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 encounter between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12, cricket fans were treated to a display of endearing camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The memorable moment unfolded in the 26th over of Sri Lanka's chase when Rohit Sharma, stationed at slip, executed a stunning catch to dismiss Sri Lankan Skipper Dasun Shanaka off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Jadeja's delivery, pitched temptingly outside the off-stump, enticed Shanaka into an ill-fated drive, resulting in an edge. Rohit dove to his right to take a superb catch and send back Shanaka.

Kohli, quick to recognise Rohit's brilliance, charged towards the captain with infectious enthusiasm, embracing him passionately to celebrate the crucial wicket.