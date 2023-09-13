News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul gives India a 'good headache' for World Cup

Rahul gives India a 'good headache' for World Cup

September 13, 2023 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: K L Rahul bats during the Asia Cup Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ishan Kishan has usually been India's go-to wicketkeeper for limited-overs matches this year but it is clear he cannot take his place for granted with K L Rahul hitting top form after returning from injury at the Asia Cup.

 

Kishan appeared to be first-choice for the gloves, not just because he has four fifties in his last five one-day knocks but also for the left-handed variety that he brings in a batting lineup dominated by right-handers.

Rahul's first two knocks since returning from a thigh injury, however, have ensured he remains in contention, creating the 'good headache' that chief selector Ajit Agarkar had anticipated after picking both in the World Cup squad.

Rahul had only five minutes to prepare for the blockbuster Asia Cup match against Pakistan after Shreyas Iyer was a last-minute withdrawal due to a back spasm.

But in his first outing since his coming back from injury he smashed an unbeaten 111 and forged a brilliant stand with fellow centurion Virat Kohli to set up India's comprehensive 228-run victory against Pakistan.

The elegant right-hander featured in another crucial partnership, this time with Kishan, in Tuesday's low-scoring contest against hosts Sri Lanka, which India won by 41 runs.

Rahul also kept wicket for the majority of the Pakistan innings and throughout the Sri Lankan innings.

"I have been keeping wicket for a long time, more than two years now actually," Rahul said after the match, adding that he was comfortable with the dual role.

"So it's not new for me, and the team management has told me that this would be my role in the squad - to play in the middle order and keep wicket."

Primarily a versatile batter comfortable in any position in the top and middle order, Rahul said he had honed his keeping skills during his rehabilitation from injury.

"During my recovery, I worked on both aspects," the 31-year-old said.

"Earlier, I'd work mostly on my batting. But this time I had enough time to work on my keeping.

"Hopefully I can do both the roles well."

India, who have reached the Asia Cup final, will begin their bid for a third ODI World Cup title against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...
Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
Modi doing right thing: Putin praises 'Make in India'
Modi doing right thing: Putin praises 'Make in India'
The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists
The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists
Meet Ranveer's Spunky Sister...
Meet Ranveer's Spunky Sister...
Libya Floods: 5,000 Dead, 10,000 Missing
Libya Floods: 5,000 Dead, 10,000 Missing

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

Every IPL Team Will Want Dunith Wellalage

Every IPL Team Will Want Dunith Wellalage

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances