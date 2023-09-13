News
KL Rahul raves about Kuldeep's sensational spin show

Source: ANI
September 13, 2023 11:39 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav claimed his five-wicket haul in the ODI against Pakistan and backed up his performance by claiming another four-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian batsman KL Rahul has showered praise on left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav after his stunning performance secured the Blues a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Kuldeep claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul in the ODI against Pakistan and followed it up with another four-wicket haul.

 

In a post-match conference, Rahul shared his admiration for Kuldeep's bowling prowess, saying, "He has been bowling exceptionally well. When I'm keeping wickets, I thoroughly enjoy watching him bowl. Sometimes, even under the challenging conditions of low light, I can't fathom the way he bowls. He has incorporated new tricks into his repertoire, and you can clearly see the results. His rhythm and execution have been outstanding."

On a pitch that favored spinners, Sri Lanka's rising star, Dunith Wellalage, notched his first-ever five-wicket haul, dismantling the Indian batting lineup. Rahul acknowledged Wellalage's performance and revealed that in their next encounter, the Indian batsmen would be more aggressive against the young spinner.

"He was right on the money. He claimed five crucial wickets and did a fantastic job for his team. As long as I was at the crease, he seemed to be the most potent bowler in Sri Lanka's attack. Perhaps, the next time we face him, we'll try to take a more aggressive approach," Rahul added.

Regarding the match itself, India's bowling unit, complemented by the pacers, ended Sri Lanka's impressive 13-match unbeaten streak in ODIs.

 

Source: ANI
