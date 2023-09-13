News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 13, 2023 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed 2/33 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, took his tally to 24 wickets from 18 matches overall in the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja etched a new record to his name as he became the most successful Indian bowler in the Asia Cup in the ODI format.

 

Jadeja, who claimed 2/33 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, took his tally to 24 wickets from 18 matches overall in the Asia Cup in the 50-overs format, overtaking Irfan Pathan's tally of 22 wickets from 12 games.

Jadeja claimed the important wicket of the well-set Dhananjaya de Silva for 41, after he had put on 63 runs for the seventh wicket with Dunith Wellalage to give Indians a mighty scare.

The in-form Kuldeep Yadav is also closing in on Jadeja with a superb haul of 19 wickets from 10 games, including nine in the last two games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Overall, Jadeja is the fifth highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan is the most successful bowler with 30 wickets from 24 games followed by Lasith Malinga (29 wickets from 14 games), Ajantha Mendis (26 wickets from eight games) and Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (25 wickets from 12 games).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
'G20 a crowning moment for India; a loss for China'
'G20 a crowning moment for India; a loss for China'
11 dead, 15 hurt as trailer rams into bus in Rajasthan
11 dead, 15 hurt as trailer rams into bus in Rajasthan
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Getting Nostalgic With Kareena, Rani
Getting Nostalgic With Kareena, Rani

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Every IPL Team Will Want Dunith Wellalage

Every IPL Team Will Want Dunith Wellalage

Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...

Why Kohli Hugged Rohit...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances