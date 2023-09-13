Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed 2/33 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, took his tally to 24 wickets from 18 matches overall in the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja etched a new record to his name as he became the most successful Indian bowler in the Asia Cup in the ODI format.

Jadeja, who claimed 2/33 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, took his tally to 24 wickets from 18 matches overall in the Asia Cup in the 50-overs format, overtaking Irfan Pathan's tally of 22 wickets from 12 games.



Jadeja claimed the important wicket of the well-set Dhananjaya de Silva for 41, after he had put on 63 runs for the seventh wicket with Dunith Wellalage to give Indians a mighty scare.



The in-form Kuldeep Yadav is also closing in on Jadeja with a superb haul of 19 wickets from 10 games, including nine in the last two games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.



Overall, Jadeja is the fifth highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup.



Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan is the most successful bowler with 30 wickets from 24 games followed by Lasith Malinga (29 wickets from 14 games), Ajantha Mendis (26 wickets from eight games) and Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (25 wickets from 12 games).