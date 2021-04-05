When Dhoni scored his first international ton

April 05, 2021 13:43 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni acknowledges the applause after scoring his first ODI century against Pakistan on April 5, 2005 in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Getty Images

Mahendra Singh Dhoni registered his first century in international cricket on April 5, 2005 during the second ODI against Pakistan at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, but lost Sachin Tendulkar in the fourth over of the innings, bringing Dhoni to the middle.

the long-haired Dhoni and Virender Sehwag hammered the Pakistan bowlers to put on a 96-run stand.

Sehwag (74) was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over, but Dhoni kept going, this time he found an able ally in Rahul Dravid and the duo posted a 149-run stand.

The flamboyant Dhoni scored 148 runs from 123 balls (15 fours and 4 sixes), taking India's total to 356/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then defended the total as they bundled out Pakistan for 298 -- Ashish Nehra scalped four wickets.

Dhoni went on to play 350 ODIs, scoring 10, 773 runs at an average of 50.6. He scored 10 centuries with his highest score being 183 not out against Sri Lanka.

He eventually called time on his international career on August 15, 2020.