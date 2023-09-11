Kohli: 267 Innings To 13,000 ODI Runs; Sachin: 321

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hammered his 47th ODI century during India;s Super 4 contest against Pakistan in Colombo, September 11, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

Is this going to be Virat Kohli's last ODI World Cup?

Watching him bat in Colombo against Pakistan, one could confidently say Kohli is far from done as he hammered his 47th One Day International hundred.

Playing at one of his favourite hunting grounds, Kohli proved once again why he is considered one of the greatest to have graced the sport as he breached 13,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Not only did he reach the landmark, but he also became the fastest to reach 13k runs in ODIs in terms of innings. Kohli took 267 innings to cross the mark.

With the India vs Pakistan Super 4 contest of the Asia Cup spilling into the reserve day, little did fans know the treat they were in for.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Kohli put up a sizzling partnership for the third wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Resuming at 147 for two, what a show Kohli and K L Rahul put on. While Kohli plundered his 47th ODI 100 and 77th overall century, Rahul scored his sixth ODI century.

The pair shared an unbeaten 233 run partnership off 194 deliveries to guide India to 356/2 -- the team's highest ODI score against Pakistan.

This was King Kohli's sixth ODI century against Pakistan. Taking 84 deliveries to reach 100, Kohli brought up his ton in Shaheen Shah Afridi's final over. This was his fourth consecutive 100 on this ground.

Reaching his ton, Kohli pumped his fist in the air, then took off his helmet, raised both hands and soaked in the moment as spectators at the ground and watching on television cheered him on.

With the ton, Kohli moved closer to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI centuries.

IMAGE: This was Kohli's fourth century at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 91 with nine fours and three smashing sixes.

Fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs

Virat Kohli took 267 innings to score 13,000 ODI runs.

to score 13,000 ODI runs. Sachin Tendulkar reached the mark during India's match against Pakistan in 2004. Tendulkar took 321 innings to score 13k runs.

to score 13k runs. Ricky Ponting reached the mark during Australia's match against England in 2010. Ponting took 341 innings to score 13k runs.

to score 13k runs. Kumar Sangakkara reached the mark during Sri Lanka's match against England in 2000. Sangakkara took 363 innings to score 13k runs.

to score 13k runs. Sanath Jayasuriya reached the mark during Sri Lanka's match against India in 2009. Jayasuriya took 416 innings to score 13k runs.

IMAGE: This was Kohli's 77th international century. Photograph: BCCI/X

