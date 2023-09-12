Kohli terms 47th ODI ton as a 'classic example of playing second fiddle'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hammered his 47th ODI century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli termed his 47th ODI hundred as a classic example of playing second fiddle after not getting off to a good start in India's record 228-run win against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super Four game in Colombo on Monday.

Kohli's lightening quick running between the wickets was mainly down to this exemplary fitness but he called those singles and doubles "easy runs" after racking up an unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls.

It was a typical Kohli hundred in which he accumulated the runs via 38 singles and 15 twos before changing gears towards the end of the innings.

"I always prepared my game in a way I can help the team. Today was a classic example of you don't get off to a good start... KL started better, I was trying to bring him on strike and playing second fiddle," said Kohli when asked about his innings.

"And yes, then after that I stepped up where I could. I take a lot of pride in fitness. Pushing for doubles are easy runs, compared to a big shot. It has paid off before, hope to continue in the same way," he added.

Talking about the partnership with Rahul, Kohli said: "Both KL and myself are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, it’s tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put up a sizzling partnership for the third-wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

"We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us (going into the World Cup)."

Due to rain, India will end up playing three days in a row as they take on Sri Lanka here on Tuesday. They romped to a 228 run win over Pakistan on the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday.

Kohli was understandably tired after an epic knock but come Tuesday, he will be ready.

"It's the first time I have done anything (play back-to-back ODIs) like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily, we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I will be 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery.

"A big shout-out to the groundstaff from my side," he added when asked about taking the field in less than 24 hours.