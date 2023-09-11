CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah

'Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just regular humans.'

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi won hearts all over with his lovely gesture for Jasprit Bumrah. Photographs: BCCI/X and PCB/X

While fans and the pundits discussed whether Jasprit Bumrah or Shaheen Shah Afridi would be the match winner in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 game on Sunday, it was the Pakistan pacer who won hearts off it.

In a video posted on PCB's X handle, Afridi was seen handing new dad Bumrah a gift and warmly wishing him all the best for his new role as son Angad's father.

Afridi tweeted the video, saying, 'Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just regular humans.'