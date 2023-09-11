CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah

'Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just regular humans.'
While fans and the pundits discussed whether Jasprit Bumrah or Shaheen Shah Afridi would be the match winner in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 game on Sunday, it was the Pakistan pacer who won hearts off it.
In a video posted on PCB's X handle, Afridi was seen handing new dad Bumrah a gift and warmly wishing him all the best for his new role as son Angad's father.
Afridi tweeted the video, saying, 'Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just regular humans.'