July 03, 2021 09:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

The Indian cricketers are spending quality time with their families as the team is on a 20-day break from the bio-bubble.

From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, the cricketers have been sharing photographs of themselves ahead of their much-awaited red-ball series against England.

On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin posted adorable pictures and videos on Instagram.

Video: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

'Hibernate and rejuvenate', Ashwin captioned the picture with wife Prithi Narayanan and their daughters, Akhira and Adhya.