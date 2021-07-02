News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pandyas enjoy intense training session

By Rediff Cricket
July 02, 2021 17:06 IST
IMAGE: Hardik and Krunal Pandya are all smiles after the training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter
 

Having completed their quarantine, India underwent their first team training session in Sri Lanka.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals during the tour of Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

Hardik Pandya looked quite delighted after the team training session, the first one in a long time for the Indian boys, as he posed for a selfie with brother Krunal.

'Had a lovely and intense first session with the boys in blue. Looking forward to the matches,' tweeted Hardik.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav enjoys his cup of coffee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Surya Kumar Yadav freshened up with a cup of coffee.

'A good cup of coffee sets the mood right...' SKY captioned the picture on Instagram.

The training session was this team's first under Coach Rahul Dravid's eagle eye and no doubt the boys must have been eager to impress the legendary cricketer.

