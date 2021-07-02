Anushka vs Virat: Who won?

July 02, 2021 14:12 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take the Bat Balance Challenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma showed off her skills with the bat when she took on husband Virat Kohli in the Bat Balance Challenge.

The couple balanced the bat with just one finger of the right hand. Chikoo added a twist by checking his phone during the challenge.

'I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now,' Anu captioned the video on Instagram.

The Bollywood star and the cricketer are taking a well deserved break in England with their daughter Vamika who turns 6 months old on Sunday next, July 11.