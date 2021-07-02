News
Shastri watches Federer at Wimbledon

By Rediff Cricket
July 02, 2021 06:47 IST
Ravi Shastri tweeted this selfie from the stands of Centre Court at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri tweeted this selfie from the stands at Centre Court at Wimbledon. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter
 

Ravi Shastri knows how to make the most of his time when there's no cricket happening.

With more than a month to go for the first Test against England, India's head coach decided to watch some tennis at Wimbledon.

'Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit,' Shastri tweeted before the match between Roger Federer and Richard Gasquet.

India's five Test series against England begins on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Shastri will be eager to ensure that India win the encounters and erase memories of the last two series defeats in England.

