Bumrah, Rohit get lovey-dovey...

July 01, 2021 10:21 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

The Indian cricketers are making the most of their three-week break from the bio-bubble after the World Test Championships final ended.

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan shared an adorable selfie. 'Smiling at you,' Boom Boom captioned the picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

His Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shared a pic with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Ro kept his sentiments short, just posting a red-heart emoji in the caption box.

David Warner was one of the many who commented on the pic, calling Ro a 'legend'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja too shared a pic from a scenic location. Where in England are you, Sir?