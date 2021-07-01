Bumrah, Rohit get lovey-dovey...

The Indian cricketers are making the most of their three-week break from the bio-bubble after the World Test Championships final ended.
Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan shared an adorable selfie. 'Smiling at you,' Boom Boom captioned the picture.
His Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shared a pic with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Ro kept his sentiments short, just posting a red-heart emoji in the caption box.
David Warner was one of the many who commented on the pic, calling Ro a 'legend'.
Ravindra Jadeja too shared a pic from a scenic location. Where in England are you, Sir?