What's Virat having for Breakfast?

What's Virat having for Breakfast?

By Rediff Cricket
June 28, 2021 18:34 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

After the World Test Championship against New Zealand, the Indian players have a break from the bio-bubble before entering another one for the England Test series.

Virat Kohli is enjoying some much needed family time in England with wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika who will be 6 months old on July 11.

Anu shared a picture of breakfast with Chikoo at Gail's Bakery in St John's Wood, the London suburb where Lord's is located.

While the skipper is enjoying a cuppa (tea/coffee/or something healthier we ain't sure, but options can be checked here [external link]), the movie star is seen snacking on something.

'When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,' Anu captioned the picture.

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

