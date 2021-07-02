Dhawan and his boys chill in Sri Lanka

July 02, 2021 07:06 IST

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan chill in the pool. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter

Quarantine done, the Indian white-ball team is chilling in Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan and his band of boys are living it up by the pool or just hanging around.

While Surya Kumar Yadav posted a pic of him, Dhawan, the Pandya brothers, along with Bhuvi and KulCha 'chlling by the pool, with them boys', Navdeep Saini tweeted a photograph with Dhawan, SKY and Nitish Rana.

'The little things in life matter #SpreadHappiness,' Navdeep captioned the pic.

Coach Rahul Dravid is letting his boys wind down before getting keyed up for the ODI and T20Is against Sri Lanka, beginning July 13.