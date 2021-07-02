News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan and his boys chill in Sri Lanka

Dhawan and his boys chill in Sri Lanka

By Rediff Cricket
July 02, 2021 07:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Krunal, Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan chill in the pool

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan chill in the pool. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter
 

Quarantine done, the Indian white-ball team is chilling in Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan and his band of boys are living it up by the pool or just hanging around.

While Surya Kumar Yadav posted a pic of him, Dhawan, the Pandya brothers, along with Bhuvi and KulCha 'chlling by the pool, with them boys', Navdeep Saini tweeted a photograph with Dhawan, SKY and Nitish Rana.

Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini and Shikhar Dhawan 

'The little things in life matter #SpreadHappiness,' Navdeep captioned the pic.

Coach Rahul Dravid is letting his boys wind down before getting keyed up for the ODI and T20Is against Sri Lanka, beginning July 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Shubman Gill faces long injury layoff
Shubman Gill faces long injury layoff
Bhuvi: What makes Mahibhai special
Bhuvi: What makes Mahibhai special
SL series not criteria for T20WC selection: Dravid
SL series not criteria for T20WC selection: Dravid
Accelerated vaccination best bet for economic recovery
Accelerated vaccination best bet for economic recovery
Shastri watches Federer at Wimbledon
Shastri watches Federer at Wimbledon
Like Priyanka's party-ready look?
Like Priyanka's party-ready look?
Sania's son Izhaan makes Wimbledon debut
Sania's son Izhaan makes Wimbledon debut

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Now, Dhawan, Shaw play guessing game

Now, Dhawan, Shaw play guessing game

Bumrah, Rohit get lovey-dovey...

Bumrah, Rohit get lovey-dovey...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances