Ashwin Vs Gukesh: Guess Who Won?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 21, 2025
March 21, 2025 12:21 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin with D Gukesh

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and D Gukesh engage in a friendly game of chess. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X
 

It was a meeting of Chennai's finest when Ravichandran Ashwin met World Chess Champion D Gukesh at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

The veteran off-spinner, making his much-awaited return to the Chennai Super Kings after nine years, shared a special moment with the 18-year-old chess prodigy, the youngest World Chess Champion in history.

Ashwin greeted Gukesh with a warm handshake and gifted him a CSK jersey emblazoned with his name. The two then engaged in a friendly game of chess, ending with Ashwin signing the board -- a memento Gukesh will likely cherish.

The CSK social media team captured the moment, captioning it, 'World champion of chess! A Chennai paiyan at heart! A sparring with Ashwin! Introducing Chennai Superstars! Get set to meet Gukesh and his love for the city!'

Ravichandran Ashwin

Two champions. One city. One unforgettable meeting.

REDIFF CRICKET
