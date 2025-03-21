Can MI Break Opening Match Curse?

The five-time champions finished last in IPL 2024, with everything going wrong for them.

This time, MI are focused on ensuring that everything goes right, and that their journey towards a sixth title is back on track from the beginning.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya and Coach Mahela Mahela Jayawardene address a media interaction.

Mumbai Indians are determined to deliver a strong performance in IPL 2025.

The five-time IPL champions had finished last in the 2024 edition, with everything going wrong for them.

This time, they are focused on ensuring that everything goes right, and that their journey towards a sixth title is back on track from the very beginning.

Positive vibes could be felt from the moment one walked into Trident, the team hotel in south Mumbai, which is fully decorated for the team.

The press conference featuring Skipper Hardik Pandya and Coach Mahela Jayawardene radiated positivity.

Their responses to the journalists, who filled the Lotus Ballroom, were brimming with confidence.

IMAGE: Hardik and Jayawardene take on the media's questions.

Numerous challenges lie ahead for the team. Their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is still recovering from a lower back injury and may miss the initial matches.

Additionally, Skipper Hardik Pandya will miss the first match due to a one-match ban following repeated over-rate offences last year.

However, such is the depth of the team that even in Pandya's absence, they are not short of leadership experience.

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will step in to lead Mumbai in the opening match.

Pandya and Mahela are prepared for these challenges.

In fact, Pandya, who was the target of constant booing last year -- even in Mumbai -- after Rohit Sharma'S abrupt removal from captaincy, appears stronger this season.

"When I go out to bat, cheer for me. When I hit a six, cheer for me. When I go out for the toss, cheer for me. I don't want to see any colour other than our colour (at the Wankhede stadium). That's all I wish for," said Pandya.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya.

Jayawardene is pleased with the team's preparations so far.

"Even though it's been only 10 days of pre-season, our preparations started well before that. We had trial camps, and some of the guys were playing in different tournaments. I've been here a few times, but having the main squad together, with all the international players coming in, has been very good," he said.

Pandya hasn't wasted any time since flying in from Dubai after India's Champions Trophy victory.

He was quick to join the team at the Trident hotel and eager to connect with the new faces.

"Getting to know the youngsters was always part of the plan. That's one of the reasons I finished the Champions Trophy and came straight to the team hotel. I wanted to have conversations, understand their mindset, and know what they expect. At the same time, I can share some of the learnings I've gained over the years," Pandya remarked.

Even the one-match ban has been taken in stride by Pandya.

"That's something beyond my control. What happened last year was part of the sport. I think we bowled one-and-a-half or two minutes late. At that time, I didn't realize the consequences. It's unfortunate, but that is the rule. Whether this rule continues next year is up to the higher authorities. They can review it and see how it can be managed," he added.

IMAGE: Jayawardene replies to a question.

Since Bumrah is the team's star bowler, Jayawardene had to address several queries about his recovery.

"He (Bumrah) has just begun his rehabilitation process. We need to wait and see what feedback the medical team provides.

"At the moment, everything is going well, but it's being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He's in good spirits. Of course, not having him is a challenge.

"He's one of the best bowlers in the world and has been a fantastic professional for us over the years. We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it.

"It gives us a chance to try a few things and see how they work. The early part of the season gives us that flexibility," Jayawardene explained.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya.

With his wealth of experience as a player, Jayawardene knows exactly what is required to correct the mistakes from last year.

"The answer lies in playing good cricket, staying together as a unit, following the processes set by the coaches and support staff, and executing them to the best of our ability. At the same time, we need to enjoy the game.

"With the talent and ability in this group, it's important that we relish the challenge and look forward to the matches ahead," was his optimistic look ahead.

SEE: Hardik on his CT Final heroics

SEE: Hardik Pandya 3.0?

SEE: Hardik relishes MI's triple captain advantage

SEE: 'Every setback is a lesson, I just keep getting better': Hardik

SEE: Can MI break their opening match curse?

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com