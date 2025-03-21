Sachin-Gates Tuck Into Vada Pav

SEE: Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy a 'snack break', March 20, 2025. Video: Kind courtesy Bill Gates/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates were snapped tugging into Mumbai's favourite snack on Thursday.

Vada Pav of course.

'A snack break before we get to work,' Gates noted on Instagram.

The clip concludes with the caption, 'Serving soon.'

IMAGE: Bill Gates meets Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: X

'I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways,' Gates noted on his blog.

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

IMAGE: Bill Gates with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, March 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Before he caught up with the Tendulkars and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi.