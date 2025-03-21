HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sachin-Gates Tuck Into Vada Pav

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
March 21, 2025 09:53 IST

SEE: Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy a 'snack break', March 20, 2025. Video: Kind courtesy Bill Gates/Instagram
 

Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates were snapped tugging into Mumbai's favourite snack on Thursday.

Vada Pav of course.

'A snack break before we get to work,' Gates noted on Instagram.

The clip concludes with the caption, 'Serving soon.'

Bill Gates meets Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali

IMAGE: Bill Gates meets Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: X

'I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways,' Gates noted on his blog.

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

IMAGE: Bill Gates with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, March 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Before he caught up with the Tendulkars and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Alliance for Global Good Gender Founder & Chairperson Smriti Irani in conversation with Bill Gates during the Future Forward: Shaping Global Futures with Indian Innovations event at the Prime Ministers Museum & Library in New Delhi, March 19, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Tendulkar with Bill Gates

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
