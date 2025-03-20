Can CSK Spin Their Way To 6th IPL Title?

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's biggest strength will be M S Dhoni's presence behind the stumps. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will go into the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League looking to add more silverware to their already glittering trophy cabinet.

If one takes a quick glance at CSK's squad and assess the individual potential of each player as well as the team's bench strength, it is evident that they have no paucity of talent to excel in IPL 2025, especially in home conditions.



CSK finished fifth in the 10 team league in 2024 and missed out on qualification by the barest of margins after being pipped by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run-rate.

Nevertheless, CSK have left nothing to chance this year as their acquisitions for IPL 2025 have been exciting. They splashed out significant sums in the mega auction to secure Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. The franchise also did well to bring back 'home boy' Ravichandran Ashwin by spending Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 97.5 million).

The capability to retain their core and build a team around it has been the cornerstone of CSK's success over the years. And it has not been any different this time around as well.

They retained Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube and the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

CSK's biggest strength will be Dhoni's presence behind the stumps, and at 43, he plays the game with a kind of infectious passion that would put teenagers to shame.

With Gaikwad and Rachin likely to open, CSK might continue to tread a cautious path in the first six overs to not lose wickets in a cluster. Rahul Tripathi, known to be an innovative stroke-maker, is set to slot in at No.3.

CSK flaunts some proven all-rounders, both Indian and foreign, including Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rachin, and Jamie Overton, giving the team management many options to choose from.

However, the absence of a middle-order batter with the ability to anchor the innings might hurt them in the event of a top-order collapse.



Spinners are once again expected to call the shots at the Chepauk, and on paper, CSK possess the IPL's most lethal spin attack.

The fabulous duo of Ashwin and Jadeja will have an able ally in Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, one of the best death-over bowlers in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: In Ashwin and Jadeja, CSK have two world-class spinners in their ranks. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Their pace bowling unit will be spearheaded by Matheesha Pathirana, one of CSK's most influential players last season. However, his form will be cause for concern as he managed to pick only three wickets in the recent SA20 2025.

Besides, CSK do not have a tearaway speedster or a big-impact player in their pace department. The other pacers in the squad -- Australian Nathan Ellis, and the Indian contingent of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Chaudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Anshul Kamboj -- are either inconsistent or inexperienced, which will be a big worry going forward.



On the whole, if CSK are to win a record sixth title, they need to sort out their death bowling weakness as well as find the right balance with the combination early in the tournament.

Squad

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway.

All-rounders

Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton.

Wicket-keepers

M S Dhoni, Vansh Bedi.

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Chaudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anshul Kamboj.

IPL Titles: 5