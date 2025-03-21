HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shardul Thakur Back In IPL?

Shardul Thakur Back In IPL?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 21, 2025 10:27 IST

x

Shardul Thakur was released by CSK last season after picking just 5 wickets in 9 outings

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur was released by the Chennai Super Kings last season after picking just 5 wickets in 9 outings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Shardul Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL mega auction, is likely to play IPL 2025.

Thakur is likely to sign up with Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who has been forced out of the competition due to an ACL tear.

The Times of India newspaper reported on Friday that LSG is yet to make an official announcement but Thakur has been informed about the decision and will travel with the team to Visakhapatnam for the season opener against the Delhi Capitals.

Thakur, who was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's mega auction, has 94 wickets and scored 307 runs in the IPL.

Last season, Thakur took 5 wickets in 9 matches for CSK.

LSG's pace attack is depleted with Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav on the injured list. Thakur's likely presence will be a boost for Captain Rishabh Pant who will recall Shardul's heroics in Australia during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Sachin-Gates Tuck Into Vada Pav
SEE: Sachin-Gates Tuck Into Vada Pav
Can MI Break Opening Match Curse?
Can MI Break Opening Match Curse?
Will The Knights Rule IPL 2025?
Will The Knights Rule IPL 2025?
IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates
IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates
What Are Hardik, Shreyas Discussing?
What Are Hardik, Shreyas Discussing?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

A Phone From Newly-Launched Oppo F29 Series For You?

VIDEOS

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party 0:18

Sudha Murthy attends Iftar party

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena (UBT)3:39

'I am a lion's cub', Eknath Shinde slams out at Shiv Sena...

Watch: Hindus, Muslims celebrate Holi together in Kanpur4:40

Watch: Hindus, Muslims celebrate Holi together in Kanpur

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD