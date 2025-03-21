Shardul Thakur Back In IPL?

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur was released by the Chennai Super Kings last season after picking just 5 wickets in 9 outings. Photograph: BCCI

Shardul Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL mega auction, is likely to play IPL 2025.

Thakur is likely to sign up with Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who has been forced out of the competition due to an ACL tear.

The Times of India newspaper reported on Friday that LSG is yet to make an official announcement but Thakur has been informed about the decision and will travel with the team to Visakhapatnam for the season opener against the Delhi Capitals.

Thakur, who was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's mega auction, has 94 wickets and scored 307 runs in the IPL.

Last season, Thakur took 5 wickets in 9 matches for CSK.

LSG's pace attack is depleted with Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav on the injured list. Thakur's likely presence will be a boost for Captain Rishabh Pant who will recall Shardul's heroics in Australia during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar series.