IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Captain Hardik Pandya will miss Mumbai Indians' first game against CSK after being handed a one-match ban for slow overrate in IPL 2024.

Captains in IPL 2025 will not be banned for over-rate offences and instead will be docked demerit points, the BCCI decided on Thursday following a meeting of all 10 captains in Mumbai.

The move comes after Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, captaining Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively, were handed a one-match ban for the team's third over-rate offence in the 2024 edition.

Hardik will be serving that ban in IPL 2025 by missing the first game against CSK.

"A Level 1 offence will lead to deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points," said a BCCI source.

"For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," he added.