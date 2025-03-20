HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL 2025: Captains won't be banned for slow over rates

March 20, 2025 22:48 IST

IMAGE: Captain Hardik Pandya will miss Mumbai Indians' first game against CSK after being handed a one-match ban for slow overrate in IPL 2024. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Captains in IPL 2025 will not be banned for over-rate offences and instead will be docked demerit points, the BCCI decided on Thursday following a meeting of all 10 captains in Mumbai.

The move comes after Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, captaining Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively, were handed a one-match ban for the team's third over-rate offence in the 2024 edition.

Hardik will be serving that ban in IPL 2025 by missing the first game against CSK.

"A Level 1 offence will lead to deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points," said a BCCI source. 

 

"For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," he added. 

