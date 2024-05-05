News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Attack on IAF convoy: Several held, hunt on for terrorists

Attack on IAF convoy: Several held, hunt on for terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 05, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several people were detained for questioning on Sunday as a massive search operation for terrorists behind the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as search operations to flush out terrorists underway at Surankote area of Jammu-Poonch Highway, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter, they said.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

 

The officials said a well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and the police was underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The attackers are believed to have fled to a forest after the attack, they said.

Besides AK assault rifles, the terrorists also used a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, the officials added.

The IAF has identified the fallen hero as Corporal Vikky Pahade and expressed condolences to his family.

'The CAS (Chief of Air Staff) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari & all personnel of Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief,' it posted on 'X'.

The officials said teams of the Army's Para Commandos were also pressed into service in the search operation.

There has been no 'contact' with the terrorists yet, they said, adding that several people were detained for questioning in connection with the attack, the first major incident in Jammu region this year.

The officials said checking of vehicles has been intensified across the district which is going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed major terrorist attacks over the past two years.

The region was peaceful between 2003 and 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Poonch attack: Op to flush out terrorists enters Day 2
Poonch attack: Op to flush out terrorists enters Day 2
Where 4 Soldiers Were Killed In Kashmir
Where 4 Soldiers Were Killed In Kashmir
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
Talks with China going on well: Rajnath on border row
Talks with China going on well: Rajnath on border row
Priyanka to spearhead campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi
Priyanka to spearhead campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi
Did the 9-day break help Siraj swing the ball again?
Did the 9-day break help Siraj swing the ball again?
K'taka govt to financially help Prajwal case victims
K'taka govt to financially help Prajwal case victims
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack

1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances