WFI furious as Bajrang handed provisional suspension

IMAGE: Wrestler Bajrang Punia was handed a provisional suspension on April 23 for refusing to give his sample for dope test. Photograph: Bajrang Punia/X

Bajrang Punia has been handed a provisional suspension for refusing to give his sample for dope test during the recent trials and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is furious that NADA kept it 'in the dark' on the development and is planning to write to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the matter.



Bajrang was handed a provisional suspension on April 23 by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and asked to send his reply by May 7 to avoid further disciplinary action.

The trials to pick the men's national team for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek were held in Sonepat on March 10 and Bajrang had walked off the venue without providing his urine sample after losing his bout.



Reacting to his suspension, Bajrang said he never refused to provide his sample to NADA officials.



"I want to clarify that I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials. I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test," Bajrang said on X.



"My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter," he added.



If Bajrang fails to come out clean with his reply, he will be out of the race for Paris Olympic Qualification.



Meanwhile WFI president Sanjay Singh expressed his surprise that NADA did not inform them about the suspension.



"It's really surprising that NADA did not keep us in loop while suspending Bajrang. I had a meeting with NADA DG and other officials on April 25 and this matter was not raised in that meeting," Sanjay told PTI.



"They keep communicating with us on matters such as whereabout clause requirements, long list (for Paris Olympics) and so on. Even we had a discussion about the recent Federation Cup, where they sent officials to collect samples from the winners.



"But they did not let us know about this suspension of Bajrang Punia. I called NADA officials this morning and they had no answer to my query. Now, I plan to write to NADA and also inform WADA about this," he said.



It was reported that Vinesh Phogat had also initially refused to provide her sample after she won the women's 50kg trials in Patiala.



"We were not informed by anyone whose samples were taken after trials (in Sonepat and Patiala) and what came out of those samples. Just imagine if Bajrang had come to compete in the Federation Cup. We would have allowed him because we had no clue that he had been suspended," the WFI chief added.



Meanwhile, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who was the head of the dissolved ad-hoc panel, told PTI they also have no communication regarding the suspension of Bajrang, the Tokyo Games bronze medallist.



"I have got the mail checked. We have no such communication. We got a mail on April 18 about a warning to Bajrang but the April 23 communication is not with us. I don't know to which email ID they sent it," Bajwa said.



The World Qualifiers in Turkey from May 9 is the last chance for Indian wrestlers to lock quotas for the Summer Olympics.



So far, four Indian women wrestlers have qualified for the biggest sporting event -- Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg).