News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » One World One Family Cup: Tendulkar returns to cricket field, beats Yuvraj's team

One World One Family Cup: Tendulkar returns to cricket field, beats Yuvraj's team

Source: ANI
January 19, 2024 00:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar-led One World defeated Yuvraj Singh-led One Family. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket field once again after playing his last international back in 2013, featuring in the One World One Family Cup match held at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Indian stars like Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Sri Lankan stars like Ajantha Mendis, Mutthiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas were among the players who featured in the match.

 

The 'One World' side was led by Tendulkar while Yuvraj captained the 'One Family' side.

In the match, Sachin scored 27 in 16 balls with three fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan. Tendulkar also took a wicket in the match, which saw 'One World' prevail by four wickets.

'One Family' put up 180/6 on the board, with Darren Maddy, a former England batter (51), Yusuf (38) and Yuvraj (23) being among the top batters. Harbhajan Singh picked up 2/30 for 'One World'.

During the chase in this T20 game, former South African all-rounder Alviro Petersen (74), former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga (29) and Tendulkar (27) scored the bulk of the runs.

Chaminda Vaas, the former Sri Lankan pace great, took 3/46 but his effort was in vain as 'One World' chased down the target with a ball to go.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid pleased with options available ahead of T20 WC
Dravid pleased with options available ahead of T20 WC
Can't keep everyone happy: Rohit
Can't keep everyone happy: Rohit
What's A Super Over?
What's A Super Over?
India's Fab 5 set to shine in U19 World Cup
India's Fab 5 set to shine in U19 World Cup
FIR against Rahul's yatra for route change in Assam
FIR against Rahul's yatra for route change in Assam
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj receives invitation
Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj receives invitation

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR

Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR

Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances