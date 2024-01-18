News
Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 18, 2024 12:33 IST
Photograph: ICC/X
 

Virat Kohli's sensational save at long on to deny Afghanistan batter Karim Janat a six in Wednesday's third T20 International has come in for special praise.

Janat's lofted shot off Washington Sundar in the 17th over looked to heading for a six before Kohli leaped high and flicked the ball inside the ropes with his right hand stretched out.

The fans went crazy on social media as the photograph of Kohli leaping high with his hand outstretched resembled the slingy bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah.

'The perfect mirror image does not exi....,' ICC captioned the image on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
