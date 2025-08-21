HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashes boost for Australia! Green set to return to bowling

Ashes boost for Australia! Green set to return to bowling

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 14:24 IST

x

Cameron Green

IMAGE: All-rounder Cameron Green may opt for a block of red-ball cricket for Western Australia to ramp up his bowling before the Ashes. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

All-rounder Cameron Green says he will be ready to return to bowling during the domestic Sheffield Shield in a boost for Australia before hosting England in the Ashes.

Green has been restricted to batting since returning from a long layoff following back surgery but has been gradually building up his bowling load in training.

Australia play India in a white-ball series in October and November but Green may opt for a block of red-ball cricket for Western Australia to ramp up his bowling before the Ashes.

"In the past, it's worked really well when I've focused on Shield cricket," Green told reporters in Mackay on Thursday.

"That potentially might be the way to go, especially with working my way back to bowling, to potentially

get a few more overs over a few more days."

Australia will be wary of over-bowling Green, who missed the entire home Test series against India after opting for surgery on a fracture in his lumbar spine.

But if fit and firing he would be a huge asset in Australia's bid to retain the urn against England.

Green has 18 wickets in eight matches against England at an average of 24.44, compared to a career average of 35.31.

More recently, it has been his contributions with the bat that have proved valuable for Australia.

His 184 runs on difficult pitches during the West Indies Test tour helped Pat Cummins's team whitewash the hosts 3-0.

Green said he was not reading too much into his batting form in the Caribbean.

 

"I don't think we'll be playing on many wickets quite like that (this summer), so I don't think there's too many takeaways," he said.

"It was such a tough wicket, especially for the batters -- to .... get out of the series unscathed was a good effort."

The first Ashes Test is in Perth from November 21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ajinkya Rahane Quits As Mumbai Captain
Ajinkya Rahane Quits As Mumbai Captain
BCCI extends chief selector Agarkar's tenure till 2026
BCCI extends chief selector Agarkar's tenure till 2026
Shreyas to replace Rohit as ODI captain for 2027 WC?
Shreyas to replace Rohit as ODI captain for 2027 WC?
'Shreyas Must Speak To Agarkar And Find Out Why...'
'Shreyas Must Speak To Agarkar And Find Out Why...'
Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'
Chahal's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On 'Fake Marriage'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom & Chicken: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

webstory image 3

Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South

VIDEOS

'Mera ek haath hi kaafi hai', Shah Rukh on shoulder injury0:39

'Mera ek haath hi kaafi hai', Shah Rukh on shoulder injury

Uttarakhand CM Dhami prepares 'chay' at a tea stall0:52

Uttarakhand CM Dhami prepares 'chay' at a tea stall

India tests its most formidable Agni-5 missile 1:37

India tests its most formidable Agni-5 missile

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV