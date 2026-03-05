HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok step into married life

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

  • Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony.
  • The wedding was attended by prominent figures from sports, politics, business and film industry.
  • Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan graced the occasion.
  • Industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also among the attendees.

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony at The St. Regis Mumbai on Thursday.

The high-profile event drew a diverse crowd of luminaries from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and politics.

 

Arjun has played for India at the U-19 level and in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. He represents Goa in the domestic circuit.

Saaniya is a granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai and is an entrepreneur herself in veterinarian field.

A star-studded affair 

Arjun-Tendulkar-Saaniya-Chandok

IMAGE: Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August 2025. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lokesh Nara/X

Public figures included former BCCI secretary and incumbent ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, ex-India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and as well as commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Also in attendance were former India player and senior men's selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, selector Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, ex-cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya as well as Shah Rukh Khan and family, Aamir Khan, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam were among those present.

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, their son Akash and wife Shloka Ambani and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also attended the wedding.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
