Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged

August 13, 2025 23:08 IST

IMAGE: Both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly been engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai. 

Only close friends and relatives attended the function, according to a report of India Today. 

 

The Ghai family, well-known in the food and hospitality industries, owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, a popular ice-cream

brand. 

The 25-year-old Arjun, a left-arm pace bowling all-rounder, has represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In domestic cricket, he plays for  Goa.

Saaniya reportedly maintains a relatively private life despite being from one of Mumbai's most affluent business families. 

Neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has issued an official statement about the engagement.

Rohit vs Gill: Battle for ODI supremacy begins
Sachin's Prank on Young Raina Will Make You LOL!
Rohit's Wife Sparks Row Over Stray Dog Removal Order
High on confidence, Akash Deep keyed on for India duty
How Tulsidas's Lord Shiv Chant Lifted India to Oval Glory
