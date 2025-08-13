Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged

IMAGE: Both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly been engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai.

Only close friends and relatives attended the function, according to a report of India Today.

The Ghai family, well-known in the food and hospitality industries, owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, a popular ice-cream

brand.

The 25-year-old Arjun, a left-arm pace bowling all-rounder, has represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In domestic cricket, he plays for Goa.

Saaniya reportedly maintains a relatively private life despite being from one of Mumbai's most affluent business families.

Neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has issued an official statement about the engagement.