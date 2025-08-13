Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly been engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai.
Only close friends and relatives attended the function, according to a report of India Today.
The Ghai family, well-known in the food and hospitality industries, owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, a popular ice-cream
The 25-year-old Arjun, a left-arm pace bowling all-rounder, has represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In domestic cricket, he plays for Goa.
Saaniya reportedly maintains a relatively private life despite being from one of Mumbai's most affluent business families.
Neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has issued an official statement about the engagement.