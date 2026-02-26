Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Seek Lord Ganesha's Blessings

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandok during their visit to Lord Ganesha's temple in Jamnagar. Photographs: Screengrab via Mumbai Indians/Instagram

In a quiet and spiritual ceremony ahead of their wedding celebrations, Arjun Tendulkar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, visited Jamnagar with his fiancée Saaniya Chandok to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In a video shared by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, Arjun and Saaniya were seen offering prayers at the Lord Ganesha Temple In Jamnagar.

The Ambani family hosted the Ganesh Puja to invoke blessings for the couple. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant were present as Sachin thanked them saying, 'they could not have chosen a better venue to bless the couple.'

'Today we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. Sachin and Anjali, you've always been family to us and our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today,' said Nita.

'My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up, from a little boy at our school and now standing here ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It's wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever.'

'They look madly in love with each other,' Sachin said. 'Arjun, I'm extremely proud of you. You have found someone so special, who loves you as much as you love her.'

It is learnt that the wedding will take place in Jamnagar on March 5.

Rumours had been swirling about Arjun's engagement to Saaniya, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, but the Tendulkar family had maintained silence.

Last August, Sachin confirmed that his son got engaged, putting an end to the speculation that set social media abuzz.

The couple is believed to have exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

The Ghai family, well-known in Mumbai's hospitality and food industry, owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.